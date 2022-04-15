April 12, 2022
Dale Herman Gratz, 78 of Atwater, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 12, surrounded by his loved ones. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 18, at the Rock of Life CRC Church in Willmar. A private committal will be at Cloverleaf Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 17 and one hour prior to service at the church on Monday.
Dale was born on Jan. 22, 1944, in Willmar, to Eldor and Dorothy (Kalkbrenner) Gratz. He was baptized in February of 1944 and confirmed in the Christian faith in May of 1957 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Atwater. He graduated from Atwater High School in 1961.
On March 14, 1965, Dale married the love of his life, Mary (Landers) Gratz. In their 57 years of marriage the two were seldom apart. Dale and Mary were blessed with four children and nine grandchildren. Dale loved the Atwater community of which he was a part all of his life. His family, his friends, and caring for his farmland were his joy and his passion. With love and devotion, he taught us: the value of faith, hard work, responsibility, the importance of community, and leaving your corner of the world a little better than you found it. His amazing perseverance and uncomplaining way to “keep on keepin' on” through his battle with cancer inspired all who knew him. His final and most enduring lesson will be his ability to face hardship with grace, dignity and a touch of humor mixed in. He will be greatly missed, but in his honor we will “keep on keepin’ on”.
He is survived by his loving wife Mary Gratz; his children, Dean (Michelle) Gratz of White Bear Lake, Anita (Douglas) Bastian of Jordan, Fay (Jerome) Susa of Buffalo and Paula (Steven) Noll of Norwood Young America; nine grandchildren, Dayna Bastian, Taylor (Michael) Zuiedema, Adam Bastian, Mikayla Gratz, Calista Susa, Brock Gratz, Eric Susa, Katheryne Noll, and Wyatt Noll. Also surviving are two brothers, Gerald (Darlene) Gratz of and David (Joyce) Gratz, both of Atwater; and sister-in-law Francis Syverson of Willmar.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Eldor and Dorothy Gratz; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Daniel and Alma (Fig) Landers.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Rock of Life CRC, Atwater Help for Seniors or Caris Health Rice Hospice are preferred. Arrangements are entrusted to the Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. petersonbrothers.com