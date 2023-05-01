April 29, 2023
Dale Moritz, 85, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on April 29, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. May 4, at Zion Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake with the Rev. Brian Lauer officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. May 3, and will continue one hour prior to the service on Thursday all at the church.
Dale August Moritz was born on July 4, 1937 to Ervan and Henrietta (Wiehr) Moritz on the family farm in rural Buffalo Lake, the baby of six children. Dale was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical United Brethren Church. In 1956, he graduated from Buffalo Lake High School. Following school he ‘plowed his own path’ and began farming full time on his own.
On Oct. 5, 1958 he was united in marriage to Janice Wagner and they were blessed with three children and seven grandchildren. He never missed an opportunity to cheer them on and encourage them at their varied activities. Together, Dale and Jan made countless memories traveling to see friends and family on lakes as well as driving to see fall colors in northern Minnesota. They also traveled extensively throughout the country. Dale and Jan enjoyed their time camping and fishing. He liked to go on hunting and fishing trips with his most recent Canadian fishing trip being in 2022. There are many memories of his trips with his son and grandsons. Dale and Jan cultivated large flower and vegetable gardens; they also produced batches of apple sauce, frozen bags of sweet corn, and other food to share with their family. Dale sold Garst Seed to area farmers for nearly two decades.
During retirement, Dale loved volunteering two weeks of his time every summer on a 45,000 acre cattle ranch in Montana. He repaired fences, worked on irrigation lines, and spent days on horseback doing cattle drives pushing thousands of head of cattle to the high country. They considered him family and "grandpa" and anxiously awaited his arrival every summer. Dale and Jan enjoyed 14 winters in Mesa, Arizona where he golfed, played tennis and was active at their church spending Friday mornings cleaning for the upcoming services. Being the hands and feet of Christ and serving his Lord was very important to him. Dale actively served Zion Lutheran Church on the council, call committees, and as superintendent of the Sunday school. He was very active in the Buffalo Lake community serving and chairing many boards throughout the years. He was a charter member of the Buffalo Lake Lions Club and involved with the start-up of Oakdale Golf Course. For Dale, strangers were just friends he hadn’t met yet. He was able to make connections and friends easily because of his kind heart and sweet, compassionate, and humble manner. Instilling in his children and grandchildren the importance of good character and being a well rounded person, Dale passed down his wisdom and taught many life lessons that will continue on for generations.
Dale is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jan, of Buffalo Lake; his children, Kimberly Harris (Mike Doody) of Burnsville, Michelle (Mike) Richards of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and Scott (Barb) Moritz of Eagan; his grandchildren, Kelsey Harris, Jenna Harris (Ryan Yackel), Allison Richards (Brian Rhodes-Devey), Lauren Richards, Nicholas Richards, Zach Moritz, and Colin Moritz; his brother-in-law, Wayne Wagner; his special family friends, Mark and Lisa Taylor and their children, Nick and Alex; many other relatives and friends.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Ervan and Henrietta; his parents-in-law, Otto and Hilda Wagner; his siblings, Pearl (Ken) Stresman (Morris Johnson), Ken (Phyllis) Moritz, Delores Moritz, Martie Anderson, and Doree (Fritz) Wanlund.
Blessed Be His Memory
In lieu of flowers, Dale asks that memorials be made to Green Lake Lutheran Ministries.
Arrangements are by Dirks-Blem Funeral Service of Olivia. www.dirksblem.com