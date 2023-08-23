Aug. 22, 2023
Dale Patten passed away peacefully at Bayside Manor on Tuesday, Aug. 22. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at American Lutheran Church in Gaylord, with bars and coffee following.
Dale Leslie Patten was born May 27, 1934, in Mankato. He was the son of Aaron and Florence (Haldeman) Patten. He received his education in Hector and was a graduate of Hector High School class of 1952.
On May 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Shirley Roepke in Swedlanda Lutheran Church in Hector. Shortly after their wedding, Dale entered the Airforce and was active for six years. Dale and Shirley were blessed with four children, Doug, Dean, Dawn and Leslie. Dale and Shirley shared 69 years of marriage.
He was a Staff Sargeant in the Airforce where he served as a mechanic and continued that career path into his civilian life. He owned a Snap-On dealership in Hutchinson for a few years. He then owned a Ford dealership in Gaylord. Before moving to Bayside Manor, he enjoyed driving for Trailblazer Transit during his retirement years.
Dale enjoyed golfing, 4-wheeling, hunting, and reading. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his beloved Shirley.
Dale was a member of American Lutheran Church in Gaylord.
Blessed be his memory.
Dale is survived by his wife, Shirley Patten of Gaylord; children, Doug and Karen Patten of Minnetonka, Dean Patten of Florida, Dawn Adair of Chaska, Leslie and Randy Franke of Gaylord; step brother, Leland and Flora Peterson of Hector; several brother and sister in laws; 14 grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren.
Dale is preceded in death by his parents, Aaron Patten and Florence (Patten) Peterson; in-laws, Edwin and Effie Roepke; step-father, Randolph Peterson; sisters, Helen Hansen and LaVonne McGowan; step brother, Virgil Peterson; several brother and sister in laws; nieces and nephews.