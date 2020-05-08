May 5, 2020
Dale “Woody” Wood, 82. Our beloved Woody passed away May 5th, in Grass Valley, California, from complications from surgery. Woody’s ashes will be scattered in his beloved Sierra Nevada Mountains. A memorial service will be at a later date.
He was born and raised in Litchfield, the second of nine children and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1955. He joined the Minnesota National Guard at the age of 16 and after high school graduation he served his country with four years in the United States Navy. After the Navy he then enrolled and graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in marketing and the attended and graduated from Hastings School of Law in San Francisco. He graduated from law school in 1968 making his parents and family so very proud to have a college graduate as well as a law school graduate in the family.
Woody was a brilliant trial Lawyer and had a long and successful Law practice in Truckee, California. He often sat in as a judge and his reputation was impeccable as he was a man of honor and integrity. He was very humble about his accomplishments and was most proud of his beautiful family, wife Robin and their daughters Misti and Serena.
Woody had strong family ties and had influenced and touched so many people. He took friends and family under his wing when they ventured to California namely his sister Anita, brother Steve and nephews Jim and John Watt among others.
On his retirement he and his wife moved down the mountain to Grass Valley, California. Woody had a profound sense of humor, a quick wit and always tried to see the good side of people. He was kind, fair, generous and committed to his beliefs.
He loved nature and riding motorcycles especially his Sunday morning rides in the Sierra Nevada’s. He made many cross country trips on his bikes and loved when his daughter Misti started riding and could join him on a motorcycle trip in Europe. He was always an avid reader and interested in politics and history. He enjoyed gardening and the smell of lilacs in the spring. He had a diverse taste in music, played guitar well and was a pretty good artist. He was so creative and such a good conversationalist, always making you laugh. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage!
You were our hero Woody. We will miss your smiling face and all the love you gave.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife Robin; his daughters’ Misty and Serena. His sisters, Dorothy Mohr, Gerry (Duane) Watt, Anita McDonald, Cookie (Ken) Fenner, Lola (Ron) Thompton, and Julie (John) Bergstrom; and many nieces and nephews and their children.
He is joined in heaven by his parents Jim and Borgie Gunter; brother Steve; and sister Brenda.
Please direct your memorials to your favorite charity.