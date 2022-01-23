Jan. 14, 2022
Daniel (Dan) Aaron Maiers, 49, died in his home on Jan. 14, 2022 in Aberdeen, South Dakota. A celebration of life will take place at a later date this summer.
Dan was born in Hutchinson, on Oct. 22, 1972. He was the son of Kathy (Bullert) Maiers and Tim Maiers. Dan grew up in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School. He furthered his education at what is now Ridgewater College. Dan studied machine tool and die making and became a skilled and well-respected machinist.
Dan was a family man who loved spending time with his three children and would do anything for them. He loved toy tractors – his collection once filled a room in his mom’s home. He also loved Chevy's and working on his ‘63 Nova. Dan shared his passion for tinkering and creating with his kids. It was not uncommon to see them working on projects such as building real and toy tractors, putting together Legos, or fixing vehicles. Dan also loved taking road trips with his children and teaching them a love for the great outdoors. Their trips often included camping, fishing, and visiting family and friends back in Minnesota.
Dan is survived by his son Delaine Maiers of Aberdeen, South Dakota; his daughter Alaina Maiers of Hartville, Wyoming; and his stepson Todd (Susan) Shurtleff of Green River, Wyoming; mother Kathy Maiers of Hutchinson; father Tim Maiers of Medford, Oregon; lifetime friend Kyle Leidholt and family of Aberdeen, South Dakota; the mother of his children, Raina (Laws) Maiers; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Willard Bullert, and Rita Maiers and Joseph Maiers; uncles Michael Maiers and Joseph Maiers Jr.; and aunt Rose Maiers Norman.
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements.