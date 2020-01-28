Jan. 24, 2020
Dan Kendall Prochnow "Pop Pop", 63, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family Friday, Jan. 24. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at New Life Church-World Prayer Center, 11005 Voyager Parkway, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Dan's birthday party will follow at 2 p.m. at New Life Church Main Cafeteria.
Dan was born Feb. 6, 1956, in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1974, Gustavus Adolphus College in 1978, and the University of Minnesota Law School in 1981.
Dan practiced law in Minneapolis and Hutchinson. He was an entrepreneur in Colorado Springs with Pro Golf Discount, Mr. Sandless and Elements Massage. He was involved in professional leadership for international business development at Compassion International and AFMIN (African Ministries). Most recently, Dan was director of Safe Sport at USA Wrestling.
His civic leadership involvement included Hutchinson Jaycees, Christ the King Church, Crow River Golf Club, USGA Senior Open and First Tee Colorado Springs. He was a basketball and golf coach and lead usher at New Life Downtown Church.
Dan was an avid golfer, inheriting the craft from his dad, Bob, as the two of them shared club champion titles at Crow River Golf Club many times. Dan was a member of the Gustavus golf team where he was MIAC champion from 1976-1978, and was inducted into the Gustavus Athletic Hall of Fame in 2006.
Dan, above all else, was the biggest cheerleader of his family and a mentor to many. He spent every second he could with his daughters and their families. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and led his family with so much love and passion.
Dan is survived by his wife Laura; daughters, Angie (Jordan), Kelsie (Joshua) and Hannah (Daniel); brother Scott Prochnow; sister Jeremy Phillips; grandchildren, Maxwell, Tilly, Junah, Bindi, Kaizen, Emarie and Mawson; and the Akerman-Turner families of South Africa.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dan and Laura Prochnow's GoFundMe or directly to the family to distribute in Dan’s honor.
Arrangements by The Springs Funeral Services, online at tsfs.co.