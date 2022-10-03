Dana Baum, 71
Sept. 28, 2022
Dana Stevens Baum, 71, of Hutchinson passed away Sept. 28 at Woodstone Senior Living Memory Care in Hutchinson. More details will be provided in the future about a memorial service in 2023 on Cape Cod.
Dana was born Aug. 18, 1951, in Natick, Massachusetts, to Beverly (Heald) and Charles Edward Baum. He spent his formative years there with his three sisters (Lauren, Kyle and Stacey). Dana graduated from Natick High School in 1969.
In 1974, he was married to Barbara Brittain at Martha Mary Chapel in Sudbury. Together they welcomed three children (Rebecca, Ian and Noel). They lived in Newton, Massachusetts, where Dana worked at video/visuals from 1980 until 1986 when they moved to Yarmouth to be closer to family.
In 1988, Dana and Barbara founded Coastal Audio/Visuals, a full service audiovisual equipment rental and show staging servicing Cape Cod and the Islands premier resorts and conference centers. For 25 years, Dana was behind the scenes making sure everything went smoothly at countless Cape Cod conferences, concerts, weddings and conventions. In 2013, Coastal joined forces with GreenShow Media and Events to create Cape Cod’s largest full service AV rental and staging company. Dana worked with GreenShow until 2016, when he retired to spend more time with family across the country.
In 1998, Barbara and Dana moved to Chatham, where they enjoyed walking to Forest Beach every day. Dana loved golf, and as a teenager he would caddy to get access to tee times. He would be seen regularly at Chatham Seaside Links well into the offseason. Dana was the president of the Dennis Yarmouth Rowing Club while his son Ian was on the team.
Dana was passionate about sports, especially the Boston Red Sox, Patriots and Celtics. He always knew the score and standing even when there was not a TV or radio in sight. Dana was also a lifelong athlete, playing for many years in the Cape Cod Senior Softball League, and he loved playing “hoops” at the Harwich Community Center.
While sports held a special place in his life, Dana loved spending time with his family. Over the last decade, “Gramps” had been passing on his love of sports, card games, seafood, and music to the next generations.
In 2020, Dana and Barbara relocated to Hutchinson, to be closer to family.
Dana is survived by wife, Barbara; children, Rebecca (Charles) Sylvester of San Francisco, California, Ian (Morgan) Baum of Hutchinson, Noel Baum of Seattle, Washington; grandchildren Lucy Sylvester, Alex Sylvester, Elliott Baum; sister Kyle (John) Murphy of Bellingham, Massachusetts; and his nieces and nephews, Marliese Rangel, Jenna and Ryan Montgomery, Kristen and Tyler Murphy.
Dana was preceded in death by his parents, Beverly and Charles Baum; sisters, Lauren Reyes and Stacey Holland.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Family Pantry of Cape Cod (thefamilypantry.com) or Alzheimer’s Family Support Center of Cape Cod (alzfamilysupport.org).
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.