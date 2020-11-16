Nov. 11, 2020
Daniel Arthur Sjurseth, 76, of Albany passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Mayo Clinic Methodist Hospital in Rochester after a long battle with cancer. A Christian funeral service is 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose. Interment will follow at Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery near Albany. Visitation will is 5-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20, at the Patton-Schad Funeral Home in Melrose.
Daniel Arthur Sjurseth was born Sept. 11, 1944, in Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Arthur and Allegra (Lemke) Sjurseth. His childhood was spent in Albany. Dan graduated from Hope High School in North Dakota in 1962, where he enjoyed an active life in athletics, playing baseball, football, track and basketball throughout his years there. From 1963 to 1967, Dan served as an active member of the United States Navy, working as an electronics technician and later as supervisor of electronics watch section. During his time in the Navy, he also worked with space avionics and Westinghouse. He was honorably discharged in September 1969 and continued his career as an electronics technician with Westinghouse until 1975. In October 1967, on a blind date he met Louise “Pat” Gillette in St. Louis, Missouri. Dan and Pat got married May 25, 1968, in St. Charles, Missouri. During his time at Westinghouse, Dan and Pat traveled extensively in the United States and also lived in Spain. In 1971 they purchased Otto and Clara Lemke’s farm in Albany. The family farm was an important part of Dan’s life, and he had many stories and fond memories of spending time there as a young child with his grandparents. In 1976 Dan and Pat moved to the St. Charles, Missouri, area where they welcomed their first two children, Luke and Jyl. Dan worked as a meat cutter in the St. Charles area from 1976 to 1983. Dan began his career with Lystads/Ecolab in 1983 after moving to Wausau, Wisconsin, where Dan and Pat’s third child, Lance, was born. In 1986 Dan moved his family to Hutchinson, where they lived for eight years. In 1994 Dan took a position at the Ecolab office in Grand Forks, North Dakota, and bought a home in nearby Crookston. Dan retired from Ecolab in 2006 after 23 years of service. Dan and Pat retired to the Lemke family farm in the summer of 2006.
In retirement, Dan was an active member of the Albany American Legion, where he served as an honor guard. Dan loved to spend his time fishing, hunting, watching sports, spending time with family — especially his grandchildren — and hosting extraordinary fish-fry gatherings at the family farm.
Dan cherished his faith, family, lifetime friends, and the simple things in life. He truly embodied the quote by J.R.R. Tolkien: “It is no bad thing to celebrate a simple life.” He was held in high regard and loved dearly by family and friends. He was a genuine spirit who helped people readily, and provided a steadfast example of kindheartedness, service and sacrifice.
Survivors include his wife Louise; children, Luke (Karen) Sjurseth of Grand Rapids, Jylian (Jeremy) Charles of Winona, and Lance (Hyebin) Sjurseth of Minneapolis; grandchildren, Safa, Sean, Amelia, Summit, Creedence and Deacun; brothers, Allen (Sonja) Sjurseth and Keith (Jean) Sjurseth; aunt Ardella Kjelstad; and beloved cousins, nephews and nieces.
Daniel was preceded in death by father Arthur Sjurseth; mother Allegra (Lemke) Sjurseth; uncles, Erhard Lemke and Robert Kjelstad; aunts, Pat Bjorklund and Adeline (Lemke) Campbell; and cousins, Michelle Campbell and Rob Kjelstad.
