April 27, 2020
Daniel (Danny) John Nelson, 67, of Duluth, beloved husband, father, brother, friend, teacher and advocate unexpectedly passed away on April 27 at the family’s farm in Onamia.
Danny was born to Lyle and Grace Nelson in Fairmont. The family later moved to Litchfield where Danny graduated from Litchﬁeld High School. He then completed his Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement degrees at Wilmer Community College and Mankato State University. Danny later earned his teaching degree at University of Minnesota-Duluth and Special Education certiﬁcation at St. Cloud State. Throughout his life, Danny dedicated himself to helping others, especially youth facing life’s challenges. He worked in several residential treatment centers as a counselor and then as an educator. Danny retired from Duluth public school district ISD 709 in 2018.
Preserving the environment, especially the BWCA, was very important to Danny. He also believed in supporting those who face poverty, homelessness, mental health and substance abuse challenges. Danny was kind, authentic, humble and gave without judging. He was passionate about his beliefs, fully living his love, faith and values. We will love and miss him forever.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Cathy Rodriguez and Cheryl Miley; brothers, Doug and Steve Nelson.
Danny is survived by his wife Johanna (Garrison); daughter Olivia; brother David Nelson; sister Diane Poukey; brother-in-law Robert Miley; sister-in-law Jeanne Nelson; numerous nieces, nephews, friends, colleagues and students.
To honor Danny, be kind, plant an apple tree, volunteer, ride a bike, protect the environment, and take one day at a time.