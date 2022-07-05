June 17, 2022
Daniel Richard Grams, 57, passed away on June 17, 2022 at his home in Star, Idaho, near Boise. Memorial service will be in Litchfield, at a later date.
Dan was born on June 18, 1964 in Litchfield, to Larry and Carol (Welsand) Grams. The middle child of three, Dan had a larger than life personality. In school, his classmates voted him “most mischievous”, which to those that knew him, was a perfect description for Dan.
After high school in 1982, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He served his country for four years, traveling throughout the Pacific, along with extended stays that included California and Washington State. Many outstanding experiences and memories came from these years.
After his military discharge in 1986, Dan relocated to Boise, Idaho, a city he had grown fond of during visits with his brother, Jeff. It was here he discovered his passion for mountain powder skiing, primarily at Bogus Basin outside of Boise. When he wasn’t skiing, he spent countless hours playing outdoor ping pong matches, listening to the Bob and Tom Radio Show, and famously sending all those YouTube clips that we all grew to expect from Dan. And, of course, his love for the Grateful Dead and their music was still present until his final days.
Dan was blessed with twin boys, Quinn and Mackenzie. Dan was very proud of his sons, and they were truly the greatest gift he left behind in this life.
Dan loved living in the natural beauty of Idaho, lived life to the absolute fullest, and definitely lived on his own terms. His time on earth was cut too soon, but everyone that knew him is blessed by the time we did have. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.
He is survived by his children, Quinn Grams and Mackenzie Grams, both of Boise Idaho; father Larry (Mary) Grams of Litchfield; brother Jeff (Jodi) Grams of Eau Claire, Wisconsin; sister Deb Grams (Craig Pierce) of Boise, Idaho; niece Melissa (Nick Gartland) Grams of Duluth; nephew Peter (Mackenzie) Grams and their son Oliver of Maple Grove. Dan is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Grams.