March 21, 2023
Daniel Herbert Hendrickson, 96, of Kimball, passed away on Tuesday, March 21, at the Cokato Manor. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, March 27, at the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church, rural Dassel with Sam Hendrickson and Brett Bludorn officiating. Interment will be held at the Swan Lake Cemetery following the service. Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 26, and continue one hour prior to the service on Monday all at the church.
Daniel Herbert Hendrickson was born on Oct. 27, 1926 to Arvid and Lempi (Kalliainen) Hendrickson in Kingston.
Daniel was a member of the Old Apostolic Lutheran Church. Daniel served in the Navy from 1944 to 1947. He was then united in marriage to Shirley Smith on Sept. 19, 1952, they resided on a dairy farm in Kingston.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hendrickson; children, Jeanne Hallstrom of Dassel, Karen (Norvell) McDaniels of LaCenter, Washington, Sharon (Richard) Koistinen of Hayti, South Dakota, Steve (Shelley) Hendrickson of Dayton, Montana, Linda (Sim) Kysar of Benton City, Washington, Nancy (Warren) Lindberg of Cokato, Elaine (Richard) Oja of Dollar Bay, Michigan, Martin (Nora) Hendrickson of South Haven, Becky (Christopher) Rhoades of Kalispell, Montana, Lisa (Tim) Waatti of Dollar Bay, Michigan, Glen (Ingrid) Hendrickson of Kimball, Roger (Tammy) Hendrickson of Two Harbors; 85 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; siblings, Reuben (Helen) Hendrickson of Battle Ground, Washington, Francis Hendrickson of Battle Ground, Washington, David (Sanna) Hendrickson of Kimball, Elizabeth Foley of Washington, Raymond (Kathleen) Hendrickson of Woodlawn, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Arvid and Lempi Hendrickson; siblings, Albin Hendrickson and Ruth Foley; grandchildren, Lyle McDaniels, and Lori Kysar; son-in-law, John Hillstrom.