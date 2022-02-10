Feb. 7, 2022
Daniel B. Johanneck, 65 of Litchfield, passed away Feb. 7, 2022. A memorial service will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at the funeral home and will continue one hour prior to the service. Interment will be held in the spring at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield.
Daniel Brian Johanneck, the son of Richard and MaryAnn (Meyer) Johanneck, was born Feb. 18, 1956, in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was one of five children and grew up in Darwin and Grove City and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1974.
While in high school, Dan met his future bride, Pamela Raskie. They began dating in ninth grade and were united in marriage on April 6, 1974, at the United Methodist Church in Litchfield. They moved to Waverly and returned to Litchfield in 1979. Dan and Pam were blessed with three children: Dustin, Mandy, and Darrick.
Dan worked at the Litchfield Box Company for a short time during high school. In 1972, he began working for Polytank and remained there until his recent retirement.
Building, fixing, and creating came easy to Dan. He excelled at working with his hands and there wasn’t much he couldn’t do. He generously shared his knowledge and skill with others, helping neighbors, friends, and family with remodeling projects and building docks, cabins, furniture, and homes. Dan loved snowmobiling, fishing, and refurbishing guns. He was a bit of a wizard at the computer. He was a practical joker with a great sense of humor.
Most importantly, Dan was a family man who cherished his family. He had incredible patience in teaching his grandchildren how to do things. He was Pam’s partner in everything, having been together for decades. He looked forward to hosting family reunions at their cabin up north where he enjoyed sharing stories and laughter around a bonfire. Dan had a big heart and will be incredibly missed.
Dan is survived by his wife Pamela Johanneck of Litchfield; children, Dustin (Cheryl) Johanneck of Litchfield, Mandy Mead of Litchfield, and Darrick (Dawn) Johanneck of Litchfield; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Roch (Diana) Johanneck of Litchfield, Sandy Johanneck of Litchfield, Pamela Johanneck of Litchfield, and Rick (Anna) Johanneck of Buffalo; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and MaryAnn Johanneck; and grandparents, John and Emma Meyer and Benedict and Elizabeth Johanneck.