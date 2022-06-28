Feb. 9, 2022
Daniel M. Johnson, 79 of Frederick, Maryland, formerly of Schalamar Creek, Lakeland, Florida, died Wednesday Feb. 9, 2022 in Frederick Hospital. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, at Ness Lutheran Church, 24040 - 580th Avenue rural Litchfield. Visitation will be one hour prior to services, with burial to follow at the Ness Lutheran Cemetery.
Dan was born Jan. 18, 1943, in Litchfield, to Miles C. and Gertrude M. (Evenson) Johnson. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1961 and then attended St. Cloud State College graduating with his bachelor’s degree. He entered the US Navy serving honorably. Dan was united in marriage to ElLorraine Boraas (Ala). Dan, Ala and their two children lived in many places in the United States while he worked various jobs for the government. During this time he received his master’s degree. The family moved to Daegu, South Korea where Dan worked as a safety investigator for many years. They then moved to West Germany where he continued his government employment. While living in Europe, Dan and Ala enjoyed traveling many different countries and cultures throughout the world. After returning to the United States, they lived for a number of years in Washington State before moving to Schalamar Creek, Lakeland, Florida. On Feb. 4, 2018, Dan lost his beloved wife to death and he moved to Frederick, Maryland in 2020 to be closer to his son and family. He enjoyed playing, cards, shooting pool, playing golf, and going for rides. His first and foremost love was his family and his country.
Dan is survived by his two children, Joelle (Robert) Duffin of Olympia, Washington and Chad (Donna) Johnson of Lovettsville, Virginia; grandchildren, Jehnna Keshishian (Them Lam) of Federal Way, Washington and Zane Johnson of Lovettsville, Virginia; great granddaughter, Amina Lam of Federal Way, Washington; and brothers, Garner Nick Johnson of Ponca City, Oklahoma and James C. Johnson (Judy) of St. Cloud.
He was preceded in death by his wife ElLorraine (Ala); sister Blythe Strawn; sister-in-law Judy Johnson; and brother-in-law James S. Strawn.
Blessed his memory.