Dec. 5, 2020
Daniel Robert Davis, 51 of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Dec. 5 at his home. Memorial Service will be held at a later date, to be announced. A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at a later date to be announced.
Dan was born Sept. 11, 1969. He was the son of Robert and Linda Davis.
He was a 1988 graduate of Litchfield High School.
The majority of Dan’s adult life was spent as an over the road truck driver. For the last year or so he was employed by IRD Glass in Litchfield.
Dan loved music and spent much of his downtime watching You Tube videos and finding new music to enjoy. He was also an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Dan is survived by his sister Lana Larson of Mulberry, Florida; and his three nephews, Derek, Jason and Caleb. As well as aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Dan was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Linda Davis.
Dan we will miss you so much!