Aug. 21, 2021
Daniel Vito Williamson, 72, passed away Saturday at St Cloud Hospital after a short but courageous battle with cancer. A funeral service will be 3 p.m. today, Aug. 25, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home in Cokato.
He was born April 9, 1949, in Jamaica, New York (a borough of Queens) to Anna Catherine (Kelly) Williamson and Nelson Williamson.
Dan spent his childhood in the Bronx and Long Island, New York, where he started driving oil trucks and working on furnaces in the Long Island area when he was 14. In 1969, Dan entered the military, proud to serve in the U.S. Marines as a driver for the colonel, stationed in Fort Pendleton, California. He served for two years before transferring to the U.S. Marines Corps Reserves, where he served for another two years. He was a member of the Kingston American Legion for 23 years. For most of his life he was an over-the-road truck driver, except for a few years when he ran Danny's Towing. He was always driving something. There was not much about trucks and trucking that he did not know, and he enjoyed it all.
Dan met Marie (Hickman) Wendler in 1985, and they married in April 1990. The date was picked because it was Friday the 13th, which Dan felt was lucky. It must have been, they were blessed with 31 years of marriage.
Dan had a quick sense of humor and was always ready for a good story — he could visit for hours. Nieces and nephews remember him talking to them in his "Donald Duck" voice and his "meep meep / honk honk" as he bumped their noses. There was never a stranger in his life, only friends he had just met. He could and would talk to anyone. In the past couple of years, he enjoyed camping with the horses and relaxing around the campfire with friends and family. His family was able to fulfill his bucket list wish by visiting the Grand Canyon this past June.
Dan is survived by his wife, Marie; children, Daniel Jr. (DJ) Williamson and Julie of California, Dennis Williamson of New York, Robert Wendler of South Dakota, James and Lisa Wendler of Virginia, Melinda Wendler of Buffalo, and Mark and Becky Wendler of Waverly; brothers, Joe and Al (Joanne) of New York; daughter-in-law Danielle Williamson. He is further survived by 22 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved deeply and was very proud of. Also surviving are brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, and a great many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Kelly and Nelson Williamson; mother and father-in-law, Sylvia and Denzel Hickman; sisters, Gloria Williamson and Jo Anne Williamson; brothers-in-law, Clark Hickman and Martin Anderson; and great-grandson Brayden Mazuera.