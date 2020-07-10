July 5, 2020
Darla Jayne Neubarth, 56, of Buffalo Lake passed away at her home in Buffalo Lake Sunday, July 5, after a courageous battle with ovarian cancer. A funeral service was held at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment following at High Island Cemetery in New Auburn. The Rev. Dan Ankerfelt and Rev. Jackie Cook officiated. Organist was Brenda Leske. Soloists were September Mege performing “Anyway” and “Heavens Now My Home,” Jim Strehlke performing “The Lord’s Prayer,” and Lulu Sorenson signing “I Can Only Imagine.” Congregational hymns were “Jesus Loves Me,” “Because He Lives” and “Amazing Grace.” Casket bearers were John Schmalz, Keevin Schmalz, Al Stark, Ricky Buboltz, Tom Haas and John Carrigan.
Darla Jayne Neubarth was born Dec. 17, 1963, at the Glencoe Hospital in McLeod County. She was the eldest of three children born to Earl and Joan (Mosel) Neubarth. Darla was baptized as an infant Jan. 5, 1964, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in New Auburn by the Rev. Rudolph Inselmann. She was later confirmed in her faith as a youth April 29, 1979, at Immanuel.
Darla grew up on a farm outside of New Auburn. She received her education in the New Auburn and Glencoe schools. Darla graduated from Glencoe High School in 1982. She went on to continue her education at St. Paul Technical College in 1983, where she pursued her studies in sign language interpreting for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals. Darla graduated from the program in 1984. During her career, she was employed around central Minnesota in multiple school districts for deaf and hard-of-hearing children in grades kindergarten through high school. In December 2001, she received her national certification from the National Association of the Deaf.
Darla lived in Buffalo Lake and held several part-time jobs along with her full-time interpreting position over the years. She was a factory worker for Crystal Foods, a housekeeper for Social Services, and a residential counselor for developmentally disabled adults in a group home setting. Her most current position was with the Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart schools. In June 2014, Darla was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was able to continue her work at the school until August 2019, when complications from her cancer became more serious. Darla continued to reside in her home in Buffalo Lake until the time of her death.
Darla was a member of Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in New Auburn. She served as a Sunday school teacher and member of the Ladies Serving Groups. She transferred to Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Buffalo Lake in 2009. Darla was involved on the call committee and stewardship committee. She also belonged to several professional affiliations related to her interpreting profession. Among these organizations was the Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf, National Association of Interpreters for the Deaf, and the Minnesota Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf.
Darla enjoyed participating in many sports during her active years as a young adult. She was a member of several adult women’s and co-ed power volleyball teams. Darla participated in leagues and traveled around Minnesota playing in numerous tournaments. She was also on several softball teams, traveling and participating in leagues and tournaments. Another of Darla’s hobbies included baking. She enjoyed baking bars and different varieties of cookies, especially during the Christmas holidays. Other interests included taking pictures, scrapbooking, going to craft fairs, watching movies and reading. Darla cherished time spent with family and friends.
Blessed be her memory.
Darla is survived by her mother Joan Neubarth of Gaylord; siblings, Bradley Neubarth of Elk River and Jolene Mielke of Brownton; niece Erika Mielke of Brownton; and other relatives and many friends.
Darla was preceded in death by her father Earl Neubarth; brother-in-law Bruce Mielke; grandparents, Edwin and Selma Neubarth, and Alfred and Floretta Mosel; and uncle Virgil Neubarth.
Arrangements by Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel of Glencoe. Online obituaries and guestbook available at mcbridechapel.com. Click on obituaries/guestbook.