Darlene Ann (Prochaska) Ondracek, 80, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 28, at the Ecumen Pines in Hutchinson. Funeral services for Darlene Ondracek will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4, at Faith Presbyterian Church in Silver Lake. A visitation will be 9-11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 4 at THE CHURCH. The Rev. Laura Messer will officiate and interment follows at Bohemian National Cemetery. Organist will be Jacki Rossi. Casket bearers will be Jake Ondracek, Morgan Ondracek, Cory Nowak, Jill Vasek, Michael Vasek, Michelle Syvertson and Jason Prochaska.
She was born March 10, 1941 in Silver Lake, the daughter of Frank and Dora (Rivers) Prochaska.
Darlene graduated from Silver Lake High School. She was currently a member of the Hutchinson Legion Auxiliary. Darlene was a devoted farm wife all her life. She held employment at the “Milk House” as well the Highway 7 Maytag Laundry Mat, both in Hutchinson. She also helped out at Henry’s Corner, north of Silver Lake, as needed by Bette and Bill Polchow. She was a member of Faith Presbyterian Church (formerly the Czech Brethren Presbyterian Church) in Silver Lake since her marriage.
On Jan. 10, 1959, Darlene Prochaska and David Ondracek were united in marriage at the Czech Brethren Presbyterian Manse in Silver Lake.
Darlene enjoyed playing cards, word search puzzles, her “Me TV” shows, summer fishing, old time music and road tripping. She was always willing to go on whatever adventure David or the kids dreamt up! She was an excellent cook and provided delicious meals for her family and her father-in-law, Frank Ondracek, as he came to the farm everyday to help with chores and field work. David was a three times past president of the Gopher Campfire Conservation Club. As his wife, she helped with many, many of their activities. She will also forever be remembered as the “Quality Control Inspector” whether we were making horseradish or potato sausage!
Darlene is survived by children, Joleen Nowak, Donna (Mike) Engelen and Dave “Goober” (Sally Aubol) Ondracek; grandchildren, Kelli (Kelly Anderson) Nowak, Cory Nowak, Jen (Mike) Schuette, Jill (Brandon Woytcke) Vasek, Michael (Cleo) Vasek, Morgan and Jake Ondracek; great-grandchildren, Fulton, Karter and Ada Anderson, Harper and Carson Schuette and William and Esme Vasek; step-grandchildren, Ryan (Samantha) Engelen, Brandon (Merissa) Engelen and Kelsey (Christopher Larson) Engelen; step great-grandchildren, Fiona and Cameron Engelen; brother Larry (Linda) Prochaska; sisters-in-laws, Doris Wraspir and Mary Brelje; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her spouse David Ondracek; parents Frank and Dora Prochaska; parents-in-law Frank and Helen (Marvan) Ondracek; sister Dolores Pieper; granddaughter Amanda Nowak; great-granddaughter Skylar Anderson; brothers-in-law, Glen Wraspir and LeRoy (Butch) Brelje; and many aunts and uncles.
