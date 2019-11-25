Nov. 16, 2019
Darlene Elizabeth Dostal, 89, of Silver Lake passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Nov. 16. A private memorial service took place at Maresh Funeral Home and interment was at the Dostal family plot at Bohemian National Cemetery in Silver Lake.
Darlene was born July 23, 1930, in Glencoe, daughter of George and Elsie (Skorpik) Mazal. She was baptized and confirmed at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe. Darlene was a graduate of Glencoe High School with the Class of 1947.
On June 7, 1949, Darlene Mazal and Joseph Dostal Jr. were united in marriage at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe, by the Rev. Albert Slechta. They made their home on their 70-acre farm in Hale Township where they raised their three children, Duane, Diane and Randall.
Darlene was a hard worker, especially helping with chores on the farm. She was active in 4H and was a past 4H leader. She was also a member of the county homemakers’ group. Darlene enjoyed polka dances with neighbors and friends, tending to her flower garden, playing cards (like 500 and Polish Poker), canning, watching the birds out her window, decorating for Christmas and bowling with her bowling leagues.
Darlene was a wonderful baker of all sorts of decadents, including bread, rolls and her famous kolaches. She enjoyed sharing her baked goods with friends and family, especially her kolaches at Christmas. Darlene and Joe would occasionally attend ‘threshing’ and ‘toy’ shows. The two really enjoyed the simple things in life. Darlene especially loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
May Darlene rest in God’s mercy, peace and love. May her family find consolation in their time of loss.
She was preceded in death by her husband Joe Dostal Jr.; parents George and Elsie Mazal; grandsons, Johnny Dostal and Troy Binder; and sisters, Dorothy Ardolf (Gene) and Margaret Lewandowski (Tom).
Darlene is survived by her son Duane Dostal (Diane) of Silver Lake and children Karla Dostal, Karmen Kovack (Kyle) and daughter Kaymarie; daughter Diane (Ken) Binder of Alta Loma, California; son Randy Dostal (Ron Hoyt) and his children, Ryan Dostal (Anna) and children Trystan, Makayla, Alexander and Zachary, Joshua Dostal (Desi) and children, Logan, Jaden, Easton and Braxton, Christopher Dostal (Whitney) and children Mackenna, Mason, Maguire and Macoy; Amber Ortiz (Esteban) and children, Demian and Isabela, Nicole Arnesen (Bryan) and children Liliana, Isaac, Alyvia, Ethan and Josiah and Matthew Dostal (Kristin) and daughter Eleanor; Randy’s former wife Denise (Jerome) Stoll; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Serving the family is Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake at 320-327-2417 and online at mareshfuneralhome.com