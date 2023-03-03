Feb. 28, 2023
Darlene A. Horrmann, 77, of Hutchinson, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud. Memorial service was Friday, March 3, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in St. John's Church Cemetery in Hassan Valley Township. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Special music (CD): "Amazing Grace", "On Eagle's Wings" and "When Peace Like A River".
Darlene Ann Horrmann was born on May 7, 1945, in Willmar. She was the daughter of Lawrence and Anna (Steffel) Beckler. Darlene was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her Lutheran faith as a youth at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Bird Island. She received her education in Bird Island, and was a graduate of the Bird Island High School Class of 1963.
In 1967, Darlene was united in marriage to Donald Kaddatz of Cosmos. This marriage was blessed with four children, Barbara, Gerald, Steve, and Donna. On Oct. 25, 1997, Darlene was united in marriage to Floyd Horrmann of Hutchinson at St. John's Church in Hassan Valley Township, Biscay. Darlene and Floyd resided in Hutchinson. They shared 22 years of marriage until Floyd passed away on Aug. 21, 2020.
Darlene was employed at Tonka Toys for many years before transitioning into healthcare. She began working as a nursing assistant as well as a home health aide for a few different facilities. Darlene retired in 2008. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Darlene enjoyed travelling, listening to country music, and collecting teddy bears. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren and friends.
Darlene passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at St. Cloud Hospital in St. Cloud at the age of 77 years.
Blessed be her memory.
Darlene is survived by her children, Barbara Kaddatz and Randy of Marshall, Gerald Kaddatz and Kristie of Litchfield, Steve Kaddatz and his wife, Doreen, of Atwater, Donna Kaddatz and Russell of St. Peter; grandchildren, Darla Kaddatz, Jay Jensen, Shayna (Nick) Kubesch, Jaren (Maree) Kaddatz, Raeanna Kaddatz, Gerald Kaddatz, Jr., Kyra Kaddatz, and Colton Passon, and Caysen Passon; sister, Judy Beckler of Buffalo Lake; many other relatives and friends.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Anna Beckler; step-father, Raymond Beckler; husband, Floyd Horrmann.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com