Jan. 21, 2020
Darlene Hildegard Strohschein, 88, passed away peacefully Jan. 21, at St. Mary’s Care Center in Winsted. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at St. James Lutheran Church of Howard Lake. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday, at Swanson-Peterson Funeral Home of Howard Lake, and one hour prior to service at church Monday. Prayer service will be 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Darlene was born Jan. 24, 1931, along with her twin sister Arlene, at their parents’ home in Collins Township, McLeod County, Minnesota. Darlene was the daughter of Fred and Alma (Streich) Rannow. She was baptized that same day. Darlene was later confirmed in her faith at Zion Lutheran Church in West Lynn Township. Darlene grew up in Collins Township and graduated from Hutchinson High School.
Darlene married Lester Strohschein Sept. 16, 1951. Their marriage of 68 years was blessed with two children, Denton and Jody. Prior to their marriage, Darlene worked at Triple D Café in Hutchinson. Following their marriage, she worked at Monson Bakery in Howard Lake, Green Giant in Cokato and Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted High School lunch program.
Darlene enjoyed spending time with family and friends, camping, deer hunting, making cut out Christmas cookies, canning apples and pears from their fruit trees and also playing cards was always a highlight. You never knew who would be cheating the most. Darlene and Lester also spent a few months in Arizona in the winter to get away from the cold. She liked feeding the Cardinals in the backyard. She really enjoyed rice crispy bars and fudge striped cookies. Darlene was a member of and served on the alter guild and funeral committees at St. James Lutheran Church. Church was very important to her, hardly ever missing a Sunday Service
She was preceded in death by her parents Fred and Alma Rannow; husband Lester; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Strohschein, Jim Ryan, Myrle Wagner and Earl Wagner; twin sister Arlene Wagner; and niece Pam Strohschein.
Darlene is survived by her children, Denton (Janice) Strohschein and Jody Strohschein; sisters-in-law, Gladys (Lawrence) Strohschein and Mildred (Jim) Ryan; sister Hildegard (Myrle) Wagner; three grandsons, Aric Strohschein, Aaron (Ashley) Strohschein, and Alan (Alyssa) Strohschein; two great-grandchildren, Ina and Owen; and nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
