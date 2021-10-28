Oct. 22, 2021
Darol Dean Wylie, 75, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital. Gathering of family and friends was Thursday, Oct. 28, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Darol Wylie was born March 11, 1946, in Vermillion, South Dakota. He was the son of Chester and Mabel (Peterson) Wylie. He received his education in Vermillion and Hutchinson.
Darol had three children from a previous marriage and three additional children with his soulmate, Billie Jean Pulkrabek. Darol and Billie considered all their children as their own, no step or half. Darol and Billie resided together in Hutchinson for 42 years.
Darol had his hand in many different kinds of employment, including working with his father at Texaco, owning and operating Darol’s Painting Service for several years, and managing a Sinclair convenience store from which he later retired in 2013.
Darol enjoyed many pastimes with friends and family including golfing, bowling, playing cards, coaching and playing softball, camping and riding his motorcycle. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
Darol is survived by his soulmate Billie Jean Pulkrabek of Hutchinson; children, Becky Getz, of Hutchinson, Paul Wylie and his wife Briana, of Otsego, Dawn Dorsch of Hutchinson, Scott Wylie of Hutchinson, Ryan Wylie of Hutchinson, and Tory Wylie and his wife Angie, of Hutchinson; 15 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Marilyn Wylie of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Beverly Wylie of Hutchinson; many other relatives and friends.
Darol was preceded in death by his parents Chester and Mabel Wylie; siblings, Kenneth Wylie, Wayne Wylie and his wife Ardella, Laverne Wylie, Leo and his wife Joan, Evelyn Fisher, and Donald Wylie; and grandson Noah Wylie.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.