Sept. 28, 2020
Darrel M. Gander, 94, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Saturday, Oct. 3, at Oak Heights Covenant Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery. The Rev. Howard Anderson and the Rev. Steve Larson officiated. Pianist was Judy Voss. Soloist was Mariel Woods (Medley) performing "When The Shadows Flee Away," "He the Pearly Gates Will Open" and "Face To Face With Christ, My Savior." Congregational hymn was "Tis So Sweet To Trust In Jesus." Casket bearers were Andrew Gander, Alec Woods, Keith Woods, James Rawson, Curt Gander and Norbert Doerr.
Darrel Melvin Gander was born in the backwoods of southwestern Wisconsin near Soldiers Grove. He took pride in his humble "hillbilly" roots and simple upbringing. He was lovingly raised by his mother Maud and father Melvin, who ministered at Minnesota Lake when Darrel graduated from high school. Darrel received his first-class radio license from Northwestern Radio and Electronics Institute in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1948. He held jobs as an engineer at KWNO Winona 1948, WXLT Ely 1948-50, WEVE Evelyth 1950, and WKLK Cloquet 1951-53. He met and started dating the lovely secretary Marion Herrala at WXLT and married her for life after sending her an engagement ring through the mail. In addition to his electrical engineering work, he did announcing in various degrees. At WKLK he had a popular show as "Cactus Slim," where he received over 200 cards and letters a week. After helping install stations in Sparta, Wisconsin, and KDWB in St. Paul, he became the chief engineer at KDUZ in Hutchinson, where he was first tasked with bringing it on the air in 1953.
He writes that 1964 was a year of great personal change for him. He told the Lord that "if He would have me, I would serve Him to the best of my ability." The personal change in attitudes and behaviors was immediately apparent to both him and others. He served the Lord faithfully in all ways, becoming knowledgeable in scripture and teaching Bible studies throughout his life. He attended Bethany Baptist Church for many years, and later Oak Heights Covenant Church.
Darrel did radio station work for the Pacific Broadcast Association in Japan in 1980 and again in 1983. He was accompanied by Marion and they both had very fond memories of those occasions. He retired from KDUZ in 1991 with 38 years of service.
Darrel was a soft-spoken, kind man known for his creative innovation, quick wit, gentle spirit, wisdom and knowledge in both spiritual and earthly things. He was a loving father and took special joy in interacting with his grandchildren.
Darrel is survived by children, Cynthia Gander of Hutchinson, Curtis (Joan) Gander of Hutchinson, Mariel (Keith) Woods of Granite Falls; grandchildren, Abbie (Michael) Zoellner, Andrew (Kara) Gander, Alec (Nicole) Woods, Emma (James) Rawson; great-grandchildren, Delaney Zoellner and Evelyn Gander; many other relatives and friends.
Darrel was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Maud Gander; spouse Marion Gander; siblings, Gaylord Gander, Doris Hess, Leon Gander, Clement Gander and infant Dale Gander.
