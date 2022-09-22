Sept. 21, 2022
Darrell M. Fuhr, 80 of Hutchinson, formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at Regions Hospital in St. Paul. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at First Presbyterian Church in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at Redwood Valley Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday.
Darrell Myron Fuhr was born Nov. 18, 1941 in Marshall, to Myron and Cecelia (Engel) Fuhr. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Presbyterian Church in Seaforth. Darrell attended K-sixth grades at Seaforth Elementary School and graduated from Wabasso High School in 1959. He went on the attend University of Minnnesota Ag School. On Oct. 9, 1965, Darrell was united in marriage to Sandra Lee Sinclair at the Presbyterian Church in Wabasso. The marriage was blessed with three children, Mark, Gretchen and Peter. They lived happily together until her death in Jan. 2008. Darrell was united in marriage to Marilyn Hjerpe on Jan. 2, 2010 and we were all blessed with this union.
Darrell was an entrepreneur. It started way back with selling eggs. He moved on to the insurance business that his grandpa Lennie had run and then to buying music stores in four different towns. He was on the City Council in Redwood Falls for many years to represent the small business owners. His sons joined the insurance agency in 1994. He was going to retire soon. I’m pretty certain he didn’t know the meaning of the word. He just moved on to making deals selling instruments. He never met a deal he couldn’t make. Darrell’s love of music started early. He bought an accordion and taught himself to play it. That started a grand adventure of learning many instruments and playing so many jams. His last love was the dobro. He was proud that so many people enjoyed his music over the years. He thought everyone should play an instrument.
No matter how busy he was, his first priority was always his family and friends. He wanted to be at every concert, sporting event, recital, auction, or, best yet, lake time. Other hobbies Darrell enjoyed were playing cards, fishing, and watching movies very loudly. Everyone knew a couple of things from him: you were important, your finances were a priority, and everyone should love Jesus. He wanted everyone to have goals and was very proud of his grandkids and all they were accomplishing.
Darrell is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn; children, Mark (Deanie) Fuhr, Gretchen (Tom) Fauskee, and Peter (Dody) Fuhr; step-sons, Kurt (Mona) Hjerpe, Kris (Jennifer) Hjerpe; grandchildren, Colin (Josie), Brennen, and Tori Fuhr, Madison (Levi) Gustafson and Will Fauskee, Taylor Moore (Brendan), Logan Moore, and Emilee Fuhr; step-grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Nikki) Spencer, Alexandra (Nash) Smith, Meghan and Benjamin (Madison) Hjerpe, and Wyatt, Waylon, Wade & Willow Hjerpe; brothers, Arlan (Judi) Fuhr and David (Penny) Fuhr; and many other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Sandy; and step-son Kevin Hjerpe.
Memorials to the Redwood Area Education Foundation are preferred in lieu of flowers.