April 1, 2023
Darrell Duane Walberg, 83, of Litchfield died Saturday at his residence in Litchfield. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at Kingston Community Center in Kingston with Pastor Bill Marschall officiating. An interment of the urn will be held on a later date at Lake Union Covenant Cemetery, South Haven. A time to gather with the family will be one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the Kingston Community Center.
The son of Russell and Ellen (Holm) Walberg, he was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Kingston. He graduated in 1957 from Annandale High School.
On April 8, 1961, Darrell was united in marriage to JoAnn Putzkey in Blaine. Together they made their home in Minneapolis until 1968, when they moved to Cokato. In 1986, Darrell and JoAnn moved to Hutchinson, where they resided until 2001, when they moved to Litchfield. Darrell was employed as a mechanic for 3M until his retirement in 1997.
He enjoyed many years of bowling, shooting pool and playing cards especially Texas Hold ’em at Jackpot Junction casino. Darrell also enjoyed riding his Harley on many trips with family and friends across the country as well as multiple trips to the Sturgis motorcycle rally.
He is survived by his children, Daniel (Michelle) Walberg of Litchfield, Michael (Carol) Walberg of Big Lake, David (Janice) Walberg of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, Dana (Martin) Koelln of Litchfield, and daughter-in-law Rhonda Taina. He is survived by nine grandchildren, Chastity Valvick, Chance Koelln, Cassandra Rogers, Clarissa Miller, Eric Walberg, Michael Nelson, Allison Beckvall, Stephanie "Bucky" Brown, and Troy Schulte; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Joyce Berg of Blaine, Rick (Renee) Walberg of Annandale, Jerry (Joni) Walberg of Annandale and his stepmother, Nola Walberg of Annandale. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his wife JoAnn Walberg, his son Steven Walberg, and his parents Russell Walberg, Ellen Mortenson, and stepfather Kenneth Mortenson.