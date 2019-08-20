Aug. 16, 2019
Darryl R. Hanson, 77, beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home Aug. 16, after a short battle with cancer. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Michael's Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd, Bloomington, Minnesota. Visitation will be at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, at the church.
Darryl was born Oct. 13, 1941, in St. James, Minnesota.
He was preceded in death by his parents William and Pauline Hanson; and siblings, Iola, Bernice, Edell, Lucille and Vernon.
He is survived by his wife Lois of 55 years; brother Harold (Bev); children, Sheila (Kirk), Linda (John) and Dan (Sarah); and grandchildren, Matthew, Evan, Jessica, Brianna, Chris, Collette, Hannah, Sophia and Maggie.