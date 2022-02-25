Feb. 21, 2022
Darwin J. Mathews, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service was Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Clergy officiating was The Rev. Kevin Oster. Organist was Shirlee Landskroener. Soloist was Keith Kamrath, singing “The Lord’s Prayer”. Congregational hymns were “What A Friend We Have In Jesus”, “Abide With Me” and “I Know That My Redeemer Lives”. Urn bearers were Kendra Lhotka, Klaire Lhotka, West Kummer, Tate Kummer.
Darwin James Mathews was born on June 29, 1932, in Minneapolis. He was the son of John and Bernice (Holz) Mathews. Darwin was baptized as an infant, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth on June 9, 1946, by The Rev. Spaude both at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Lake Benton. He received his education in Lake Benton, and was a graduate with the Lake Benton High School class of 1950. Darwin furthered his education as a lab tech at Northwestern Institute of Medical Technology in Minneapolis.
Darwin entered active military service in the United States Army on Oct. 22, 1952, at Sioux Falls, South Dakota and served his country during the Korean War. He was Honorably Discharged on Oct. 21, 1954, at Fort Carson in Colorado, and achieved the rank of Corporal. Darwin continued to serve his country in the Army Reserves for eight years.
On March 4, 1962, Darwin was united in marriage to Edi Joanne Johnson at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, North Dakota. This marriage was blessed with three children, Terri, Brian, and Kevin. Darwin and Edi resided in Grand Forks, and later moved to Hutchinson. They shared 59 years of marriage.
Darwin was employed as a lab tech in 1962 in Gregory, South Dakota, and in 1964 in Watertown, Minnesota. In 1975, he moved to Hutchinson where he was employed as an accountant at the Hutchinson Hospital. Darwin retired in 1997.
Darwin was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a Hutchinson VFW Post 906 Life member and a member of the Hutchinson American Legion Post 96.
Darwin enjoyed day trips to casinos, traveling, and taught Sunday school. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Darwin passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Harmony River Living Center, in Hutchinson, at the age of 89 years. Blessed be his memory.
Darwin is survived by his wife Edi Mathews of Hutchinson; children, Terri (Gary) Lhotka of Darwin, Kevin (Becky) Mathews of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Michele (Robert) Kummer, Jesse (fiancé Brittany Haukos) Lhotka; great-grandchildren, West Kummer, Tate Kummer, Kendra Lhotka, Klaire Lhotka; step-sister LeAnn (Bill) Howard of Bemidji; many other relatives and friends.
Darwin is preceded in death by his son Brian James Mathews in infancy; parents, John and Bernice Mathews; step-mother Adele Mathews; brothers, Robert Mathews and William Mathews.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at hantge.com.