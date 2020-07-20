July 18, 2020
Daryl D. Dixon, 78, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, July 18, at Woodstone Senior Living Community in Hutchinson from Parkinson’s disease. The funeral service is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, outdoors at Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee Cemetery, La Porte City, Iowa. Please bring your own lawn chair.
Daryl Dean Dixon was born to Clarence and Verda (Balhorn) Dixon Jan. 18, 1942, in La Porte City, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in his faith at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in La Porte City.
He graduated from La Porte City High School, Class of 1960. He was a longtime member of Zion Lutheran Church, Jubilee, La Porte City, Iowa, and moved to Minnesota in 2019, joining Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
Daryl married Jacquelyn Weltzin Sept. 17, 1962, at Christ Lutheran Church, Preston. They were blessed with more than 57 years of marriage and with two children, Joan and Kevin.
Daryl worked as a machinist for John Deere in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, Iowa, for 33 1/2 years, retiring from John Deere Engine Works in 1996. He volunteered his time in many capacities including large tree planting projects for the John Deere Engine Works, Cedar Valley Nature Trail, and La Porte City Nursing Home, serving as a volunteer firefighter, cutting wood for EWALU Bible camp, riding in the pickup boat for the Waterhawks ski team, and serving as deacon at Zion Lutheran Church. For many years he also sold Grumman canoes and organized an annual trip for his customers down the Upper Iowa River from Kendallville to Bluffton.
Daryl enjoyed fishing, gardening, winemaking and designing, engineering and building all sorts of practical items from scratch. His favorite project was a log splitter that he was able to convert into an apple cider press. He loved all kinds of music, especially the piano and the organ. In 2001, he won a gold medal from the Indiana State Fair’s International Wine Competition for his apple, red raspberry and wild black raspberry wine.
Daryl and Jackie’s garden featured many picturesque vegetables. Their largest Megaton Hybrid Cabbage weighed over 33 pounds. Their cabbage baby photo has been featured in the Jung’s Seed Catalog for many years. Daryl was well known for growing and giving away bountiful harvests of garden produce to family and friends.
Daryl is survived by his wife Jacquelyn of Hutchinson; daughter Joan of Hutchinson; son Kevin (Donna) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; grandchildren, Kayla Mantzel (Chris) of Hurricane, West Virginia, and Matthew Dixon (Becky) of Parkersburg, West Virginia; sister Connie Dilley (Richard) of Solon, Iowa; brothers, Don Dixon (Bernadette) of New Hampton, Iowa, Clare Dixon of Independence, Iowa, Dennis Dixon of La Porte City, Iowa, Steve Dixon (Terry) of Waterloo, Iowa; sister-in-law Sue Dixon of Tyler, Texas; and many cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Daryl was preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Verda Dixon; grandparents; brothers, Douglas Dixon and Bruce Dixon; sister Donna Roney; and son-in-law Dr. Alvin C. Broyles.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to hospice, Zion Lutheran Church, Peace Lutheran Church, or a charity of your choice.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.