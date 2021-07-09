July 4, 2021
David A. Crusoe, 67, of Watkins, died Sunday July 4, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A remembrance visitation will be 1-4 p.m., Saturday July 17, at Johnson Hagglund Funeral and Cremation in Litchfield.
David Allen Crusoe, the son of Harold and Gertrude (Rewerts) Crusoe was born March 2, 1954 in Litchfield. He received his education from Litchfield High School and St. Cloud Technical and Community College. He was united in marriage to Karen Rohrbeck in Watertown, South Dakota June 14, 1974. Dave was an auto mechanic at Mies Motors in Watkins for 18 years and later worked for Minnesota Rubber in Litchfield for 18 years. He enjoyed snowmobiling, hunting, fishing, four wheeling, giving his grandkids trailer rides and taking trips to the casino. He was a generous, quiet man of few words; but also, always thinking.
He is survived by his wife Karen of Watkins; children, Melissa (Stephen) Slater, Jeromy (Carianne) Crusoe, and Jamie (Sadie) Crusoe; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Peterzen, Owen Slater, Logan Slater, Lilly Crusoe, Gracie Crusoe, Ryder Gangl, Tryssa Crusoe, Ludvina Crusoe and Loretta Crusoe; great granddaughter Violet Fenner; brothers and sisters, Janet (Lyle) Smith, JoAnn (Sherwin) Spiering, Sharon (Ronald) Peterson, Gary (Deb) Crusoe and Ron Crusoe.
He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Gertrude; infant daughter Robin Gean Crusoe; and brother Harlan.
