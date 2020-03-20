March 14, 2020
David A. Lindstrom, 86, of Litchfield, formerly Grove City, passed away Saturday, March 14, at the Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Due to the current health crisis, a private family Service was Friday, March 20, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City, with interment in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery at a later date. The Rev. Megan Preston officiated. Pianist was Mary Bolek. Congregational Hymns were “Amazing Grace,” “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” and “Onward Christian Soldiers.” Urn Bearers were Alex Lindstrom and Peter Lindstrom
David Albert Lindstrom was born on a cold winter day on Jan. 31, 1934, in Litchfield. He was the son of Albert Theodore and Alvina (Bollman) Lindstrom. When David was three years old his family moved to a farm on the south side of Grove City. He was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at First Lutheran Church in Grove City. He received his education in Grove City, and was a graduate of the Grove City High School Class of 1953.
After high school graduation, David drove truck until he entered active military service in the United States Army March 16, 1955, in Litchfield. He served his country during the Korean War and received an Honorable Discharge March 15, 1957, at Fort Sheridan, Illinois. David achieved the rank of Private First Class and earned a Good Conduct Medal.
On May 30, 1955, David was united in marriage to Dorothy Lorraine Hansen at Arndahl Church in Grove City. This marriage was blessed with four sons, Paul, John, Thomas, and Daniel. After the Army, David farmed for a number of years until his family moved to Arizona and later to Montana. They moved back to Grove City in 1973.
David held a number of jobs and later started school in Minneapolis for two years and then returned for more schooling at the Willmar Community College. He did some counseling before he became handicapped and then worked the night shift at the Litchfield Woolen Mills.
David was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City.
David had many hobbies and games he liked to play. He could spend hours playing cards with friends and he also enjoyed woodworking and gardening. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
When David needed assistance with his daily care, he became a resident at Ecumen of Litchfield - Bethany in June of 2015 and then moved to Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield on Dec. 26, 2019. He passed away there on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the age of 86 years. Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his wife Dorothy Lindstrom of Grove City; sons, Paul Lindstrom and his wife Connie, of Grove City, John Lindstrom and his wife Betty, of Litchfield, Daniel Lindstrom and his wife Sharon, of Grove City; grandchildren, Peter Lindstrom, Krista (Cory) Kraft, Bridget (Jake Thompson) Lindstrom, Lindsey Lindstrom, Alexander (Odelia) Lindstrom, Rachel (Steve) Staab, Patrick Lindstrom, Elizabeth (Aaron) Hyttsten, and Jacob Lindstrom; 13 great-grandchildren; sister Dorothy Abitz of Litchfield; nieces, nephews, and many other relatives and friends
David was preceded in death by his parents Albert and Alvina Lindstrom; son Thomas Lindstrom; brother Maurice Lindstrom and his wife Madeline; sister Marion Loven and her husband Donald; and brother-in-law Duane Abitz.
