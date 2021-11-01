Oct. 27, 2021
David A. Reece, 81, of Hutchinson, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 27, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service was Monday, Nov. 1, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The Rev. Scott Grorud and the Rev. Dave Wollan officiated. Organist was Austin Willhite. Soloist was Austin Willhite performing "Precious Lord Take My Hand." Congregational hymns were "Here I Am Lord" and "Softly and Tenderly." Casket bearers were David's grandsons, Aaron Albrecht, Jake Zeiher, George Horobin, Hunter Reece, Wyatt Reece, and Cooper Reece. Honorary casket bearers were David's granddaughters, Jamie Zeiher, Jessica Bening, and Grace Laddusaw, and David's great-grandchildren.
David Allan Reece was born Jan. 6, 1940, in Leaf River Township, Wadena. He was the son of George and Noreen (Attleson) Reece. David was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth in Wadena. He received his education in Wadena, and graduated with the Wadena High School Class of 1958.
On Oct. 27, 1962, David was united in marriage to Karla Deadrick in Wadena. This marriage was blessed with five children, Robyn, Roxanne, Jill, Jason and Cory. David and Karla moved from Wadena in 1965 and made their home in Hutchinson. David and Karla shared 27 years of marriage before Karla passed away June 30, 1990. On July 27, 1996, he was united in marriage to Diane (Kuehne) Ahl at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. They shared 25 happy years of marriage.
David was employed at 3M in Hutchinson for 31 years before retiring in 1996. David was a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church. He was also a member of the Hutchinson Elks Lodge 2427 and Gopher Campfire Conservation Club.
David enjoyed going on fishing trips, deer hunting, trap shooting, and bowling. More recently he found pleasure in playing cards, dice, completing sudoku puzzles, and being outside. David especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his wife Diane Reece, of Hutchinson; children, Robyn Reece Horobin, of St. Louis Park, Roxanne Reece, of Green Isle, Jill Albrecht, of Hutchinson, Jason Reece and his wife Julie, of Golden Valley, and Cory Reece and his wife Cheryl, of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Grace Laddusaw (Wesley), George Horobin, Jamie Zeiher (James), Jake Zeiher (Kaili), Jessica Bening (Brad), Aaron Albrecht, Hunter Reece, Cooper Reece, and Wyatt Reece; great-grandchildren, Shelby Stang and Dakota Zeiher, Myles and Huxton Zeiher, Ryeleigh, and Ellie and Emma Bening; sisters, Donna Lundahl (Ralph), Karen Erkenbrack, and Renee Murray (Jim); sister-in-law Bernie Reece; many other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents George and Noreen Reece; wife Karla Reece; granddaughter Addie Reece; brothers, Charles Reece and Harlan Reece; sister Lois Nelson (Bill); and brother-in-law Laverne Erkenbrack.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.