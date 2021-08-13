Aug. 10, 2021
David A. Troska, 82, of Hutchinson, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Minneapolis VA Health Care System. Celebration of Life was Friday, August 13, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at a later date in Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Paul Wolf officiated. Special music (CD) "The Prayer," "To Where You Are," "The Lord's Prayer" and "Ave Maria." Bagpiper was Dennis Skrade "Amazing Grace." Drummer was Rachel Clarkin. Casket bearers were David's grandchildren, Alex Troska, Madi Troska, Megan Clymer, Melinda Clymer, and Ella Troska. Military Honors by Glencoe American Legion Post 95.
David Andrew Troska was born June 5, 1939, in Collinwood Township. He was the son of Nicholas and Erma (Forcier) Troska. David was baptized as an infant at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart and confirmed in his faith at Greenleaf Church in Greenleaf. He received his education in Brownton and received his GED while serving in the United States Air Force.
David entered active military service in the United States Air Force Feb. 15, 1960, in Minneapolis. He received an Honorable Discharge Feb. 14, 1966, at Otis AFB in Massachusetts, and achieved the rank of Airman Second Class.
On April 17, 1971, David was united in marriage to DeAnne Regenscheid at St. George Catholic Church in Glencoe. This marriage was blessed with three children, Craig, Kris, and Kelly. David and DeAnne resided in Glencoe for 49 years and relocated to Hutchinson in 2020. They shared 50 years of marriage.
David was employed at Green Giant in the electrical maintenance department for 37 years until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of the Glencoe American Legion Post 95, Odd Fellows IOOF 109 of Hutchinson, St. Anastasia Catholic Church, and Hutchinson's Knights of Columbus (Degrees 1-4).
He enjoyed traveling, hunting, and coin collecting. David especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
David passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Minneapolis VA Health Care System, at the age of 82 years.
David is survived by his wife DeAnne Troska of Hutchinson; children, Craig Troska and his significant other Karina Clough-O'Meara of Ramsey, Kris Clymer and her husband Douglas, of Kasson, Kelly Troska and her fiancée Nate Somers, of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Alex Troska, Madison Troska, Megan Clymer, Melinda Clymer, and Ella Troska; sisters, Germaine Troska of Hutchinson, Patricia Markgraf and her husband Ed, of Hutchinson, Jeanine Messner and her husband Stan, of Hutchinson; sister-in-law Shirley Troska and her significant other Dennis Dusowski; many other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents Nicholas and Erma Troska; brother Paul Troska; sister Janice Urban and her husband Gerald.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.