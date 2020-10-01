Sept. 28, 2020
David Albert Horejsi, 79, of Silver Lake, passed away Sept. 28. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, with Rosary at 6:00 p.m. at Maresh Funeral Home in Silver Lake, and also 10:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, also at Maresh Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will take place 11:00 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Silver Lake. Interment with Military Honors will follow the Mass at Holy Family Catholic Cemetery in Silver Lake. The Rev. John Hayes will be the Celebrant. Casket bearers will be members of the Silver Lake Legion Post 141.
He was born in Silver Lake, above Jack’s White Owl Inn, Nov. 7, 1940 to John and Cecelia (Zeik) Horejsi. At a young age, he worked for the city of Silver Lake sweeping the streets. He was a member of Boy Scout Troop 398, and graduated from Silver Lake High School where he played basketball, was captain of the football team, and was homecoming king his senior year.
He was drafted to serve in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was stationed in Germany and was a Specialist 4 Armor Crewman. He proudly served from November of 1963 until his honorable discharge in November of 1965. He then joined the Silver Lake Legion in 1965 where he assisted with many Legion events, provided military funeral honors for fellow Veterans that passed away, helped build the first part of the Legion Club, and was the Commander in 1976. He participated in many other Legion activities and events for 54 years as a member. In June of 1966, he began working for Goebel Fixture Company, and was employed there until his retirement in 2006.
Sept. 28, 1974, he was joined in marriage to Susanne “Susie” Kautz at St. Adalbert’s Catholic Church in Silver Lake. God blessed their marriage with two daughters.
David kept busy and active helping serve the community; he was elected Secretary of the Silver Lake Fire Department and was a fireman for 22 years. He also joined the Silver Lake ambulance service and was one of the first members trained to start the program, which he proudly served on the ambulance crew for 10 years. Dave was also Secretary and Treasurer of the Silver Lake Sportsman Club, a member of the Knights of Columbus since 1975, and was very active in his church.
Apart from all his organizations and clubs he was a member of, David enjoyed woodworking, playing Bingo, going to the casino, bird watching, camping, hunting, and bowling in his spare time.
David is survived by his daughters, Sharon (Scott) Grivna and Karen (Jim) Klatt all of Silver Lake; grandchildren, Jennessa and Kallyssa Klatt; Justin (Whitney) Olsen; Taylor (Jason) Morris; Ryan Olsen; Jacob Grivna and Justin Grivna; great-grandchildren, Steven and Olivia Morris; sister Kathleen Neubarth (Horejsi); and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Susie; parents John and Cecelia; siblings, Jackie Horejsi, Therese (John) Ollig, Sister Marguerite Horejsi, and Mary Horejsi, who died in infancy.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Maresh Funeral Home of Silver Lake. Online condolences for the family may be directed to mareshfuneralhome.com