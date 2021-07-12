July 10, 2021
David Bahr, 65, died Saturday, July 10, at his home. A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 17, at the Church of St. Philip. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Interment will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Litchfield. Litchfield Military Honor Guard will provide honors.
David John Bahr was born Dec. 6, 1955 in Litchfield, the son of Rueben and Harriet (Baird) Bahr. He grew up and received his education in the Litchfield area. David graduated from Litchfield High School in 1973 and then enlisted in the Army from 1974 until 1980. He was united in marriage to Linda Kleis April 26, 1980 at the Church of St. Philip. They made their home in Litchfield where he worked several different jobs. David continued his education and graduated from Ridgewater Technical College in 1991 with a drafting degree. He then became the production manager at Towmaster in Litchfield.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing, Minnesota sports teams, and doing puzzles. He really enjoyed spending time with his family doing family activities.
David is survived by his wife Linda Bahr of Litchfield; children, Jarred Bahr of Litchfield, Steve and Mindy Bahr of South Haven and Jamie Bahr of Sartell. He is also survived by two grandchildren, Willard and Everett; and brothers and sister, James Bahr of Watertown, South Dakota, Diane Grimsgard of Litchfield and Kenneth Bahr of Bird Island.
David was preceded in death by his parents Rueben and Harriet; sisters, Kathy, Karen, Elaine and Lori; and brother Harold.
