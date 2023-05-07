April 30, 2023
David J. Bomstad, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away on April 30, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Per David’s request, no service will be held.
David John Bomstad was born on Aug. 28, 1944, in Willmar. He was the son of Donald and Alice (Sundin) Bomstad. David was baptized as an infant and was later confirmed in his faith as a youth at First Lutheran Church in Lake Lillian. He received his education in Bird Island.
David was united in marriage to Sheryl Ulrich. This marriage was blessed with three children, Heidi, Tracy, and Shane. David and Sheryl later divorced.
David was employed as a bartender and handyman. David enjoyed fishing, gardening, being outdoors, and telling “grand” stories. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
David passed away on April 30, 2023, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson, at the age of 78 years.
Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his daughters, Heidi Johnson and Tracy Lopez; grandchildren, Alyssa (Jesse) Kremin, Evan Kremin, Emily Kremin, Rachel (Levi) Bomstad, Marissa Johnson, David Lopez-Bomstad, Joelia Lopez-Bomstad; siblings, Rodney Bomstad and his wife Gloria, Carolyn Bomstad, Marilyn Johnson and her husband, Ardell; great-grandchildren, Omarian Kremin, Masai Bankhead, Adriel Bankhead, Elijah Millerbernd; many other relatives and friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Alice Bomstad; son, Shane Bomstad; sister, Donna Alden and her husband Lenard; brother, Dale Bomstad.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.