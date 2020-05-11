May 3, 2020
David Vendale “Butch” Gabrielson, 83, passed away peacefully May 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Dave was born to Florence and Carl Gabrielson Feb. 3, 1937, the youngest of 13 children. He graduated from Litchfield High School in 1955, and from St. Cloud State University in 1959.
Dave taught and coached at Spring Lake Park High School from 1959 to 1964, making many lifelong friends. He was married to Judith “Judy” Hanson Dec. 28, 1963. As their family grew to include three children, Dave and Judy’s home was a loud and welcoming place, frequently filled with visitors. Dave was a larger-than-life figure, holding disputed cribbage championships, repeatedly making the greatest shot of his life regardless of the sport, laughing easily and often, and loving nothing more than a joke on himself.
Dave’s career was largely devoted to helping others. In 1964, Dave joined Johnson Brothers Construction Company as its Safety Director. He was subsequently appointed to the Executive Board of the National Safety Council. In 1970, Dave joined Richard J. Reece and Associates as Executive Vice President. Dave continued his career managing labor union health and welfare plans for Richard Reece, and then independently, until his retirement in 1995.
Dave continued serving others in retirement. In 1995 he was elected to the Meeker County Board of Commissioners, where he served for 18 years. He served as Chairman of the Meeker Memorial Hospital Board for 15 years, helping the hospital expand and thrive as other rural hospitals contracted or closed. He also served on the boards of Economic Development, Heartland, and Prime West.
Dave is survived by his wife Judy of Litchfield; daughters, Jill Gabrielson of Litchfield and Kim Jonas (Scott) of Hudson, Wisconsin; son Kurt Gabrielson (Ned Walley) of Silverthorne, Colorado; granddaughters, Lexi and Sophia Jonas of Hudson, Wisconson; and numerous nieces and nephews.