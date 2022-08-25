Aug. 7, 2022
David J. Carlson, 60, of Litchfield passed away Aug. 7, 2022. A private service for immediate family only will be held.
David was born on Feb. 28, 1962 in Minneapolis, to David and Mary Carlson (Bisek). David and his wife, Diane had one daughter, Samantha. David's passion in life was spending time with his daughter Samantha and his three grandkids, Lucas (9), Linkyn (5) and Presley (4). David lived his life as God asks us in 1st Thessalonians 4:11: "and make it your ambition to lead a quiet life, to mind your own business and to work hard with your hands".
He is survived by his daughter Samantha; and his three grandchildren Lucas, Linkyn and Presley; his brother Patrick (Lori); sisters Kimberly and Desiree (Cindy); sister-in-law Kathy; uncles, Tim, Brad and Steve; nephews, Andrew and Ben; and niece Mattie.
He was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Diane; parents David and Mary; brother Victor; and nephew Cole.