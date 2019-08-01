July 4, 2019
David R. DeLeeuw, 74, of Darwin passed away Wednesday, July 4, at his home. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. at Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7, in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Bird Island.
David Richard DeLeeuw was born Feb. 6, 1945, in Bird Island, Minnesota. He was the son of Charles and Winifred (Osterfeld) DeLeeuw. David was baptized as an infant March 18, 1945, and confirmed in his faith as a youth Oct. 31, 1956, both at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bird Island. He received his education in Bird Island, and was a graduate of Bird Island High School, with the Class of 1963.
David was enlisted in the United States Army March 1, 1966, in Minneapolis. He was awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. David entered the Reserves on Feb. 9, 1969. He was honorably discharged Feb. 28, 1972, at Ft. Dixon, New Jersey.
David resided in Bird Island and Minneapolis. In 2010, he moved to Darwin.
David was employed as a factory worker from June 1, 1970 to Aug. 1, 1978, at Fingerhut in Bird Island. He started working at Douglas Corporation Aug. 29, 1978, for 31 years, retiring Feb. 25, 2010. David was a member of Bird Island American Legion Post 430 for 50 years.
David enjoyed bowling and fishing.
Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his brothers, Donald DeLeeuw and his wife Burnice, of Cosmos and Gerald DeLeeuw and his wife Donna of Hutchinson; and 15 nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Charles “Jerry” and Winifred DeLeeuw; brothers, Roger DeLeeuw and Kenny DeLeeuw; and sisters, Marjorie Larson and Kathleen Senkyr.
Arrangements by Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.