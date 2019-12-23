Dec. 19, 2019
David P. Doelger, 82, of Austin, Texas, passed away peacefully Dec. 19, at his home in Austin, Texas. His remains will be placed in the U.S. Naval Academy Columbarium in Annapolis, Maryland.
David was born Jan. 5,1937, in Long Branch, New Jersey, to Richard Doelger and Eileen (Doherty) Doelger. He was the great-grandson of Peter Doelger, famous New York City brewer of the late 1800’s and early 1900’s. Dave grew up on the Jersey Shore with his family and attended Red Bank Catholic High School. He joined the Naval Reserves while in high school at the close of the Korean War. He graduated from the United States Naval Academy in 1959. He served two years in the Destroyer Force of the U. S. Atlantic Fleet in the Mediterranean and the Persian Gulf. He also served for more than three years in submarines in the North Atlantic.
He joined 3M Company at their Freehold, New Jersey Magnetic Products Plant in 1964 as a process engineer. He earned an M.B.A. from Rutgers University in 1969. In 1976 he transferred to 3M’s Magnetic Products Plant in Hutchinson, Minnesota. He was appointed plant manager of the plant in 1980. Columbia, Missouri, was his next assignment as plant manager of Electronic Products Division Plant starting in 1984, where he oversaw a major plant expansion. He left Columbia for Austin, Texas, with his new wife and son in 1990 to take the position of electronic products division quality manager and to become a Longhorn fan. He retired from 3M in 1993 after a 27-year career in order to spend more time with his family.
He put in numerous hours of volunteer time with local school libraries as a mentor and guest speaker. In his retirement years Dave devoted a lot of time researching his family’s genealogy.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Richard John Doelger of New York City and Eileen Martha (Doherty) Doelger of Jersey City, New Jersey; his first wife Janet (Feit) Doelger of Rumson, New Jersey, who passed away in early 1988.
Dave is survived by his loving wife Lynn (Russell) Doelger of Austin, Texas; brother Peter Doelger of Somerville, New Jersey; three sons who were the joy of his life, Christopher Doelger of Dassel, Paul Doelger of Columbia, Missouri and Richard Doelger of Austin, Texas; three grandchildren, Sara Doelger-Leyk of St. Cloud, Alison Reginek of St. Cloud and Lucas Doelger of Glencoe; great-grandchildren, Whitley M. Reginek, Arlo A. Reginek, Andrew T. Leyk, and Matthew R. Leyk of St Cloud; and numerous cousins and countless friends.
Dave loved the Navy and the sea, particularly the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Arthritis Foundation 1-800-283-7800.