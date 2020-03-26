March 22, 2020
David F. Plath, 92, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, March 22, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Private family service was at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Rev. Gerhard Bode officiated. Special music performed by Lee Gruenhagen “Amazing Grace,” “What A Day That Will Be” and Angela Bacon "In My Life." Casket bearers were Keith Plath, Kevin Plath, Lee Gruenhagen, Tim Puchalski, Brian Plath, Matt Saul, Nic Bacon, and Jeff Plath. Military Honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
David Frank Arthur Plath was born Jan. 31, 1928, in Lynn Township, McLeod County. He was the son of George and Emma (Schmidt) Plath. David was baptized as an infant March 4, 1928, and later confirmed in his faith as a youth March 6, 1946, both at Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. He received his education in Hutchinson and celebrated an honorary graduation coordinated by the American Legion Nov. 11, 1999, at Hutchinson High School.
David entered active military service in the United States Army April 19, 1946 at Fort Snelling. He served during WWII including the post-war Occupation of Japan. He was honorably discharged at Fort Sheridan, Illinois Jan. 23, 1947 having achieved the rank of Private First Class. David was recalled to active duty May 12, 1950 for service during the Korean War where he was wounded by shell fragments and received the Purple Heart among many other distinguished honors. He was honorably discharged May 1, 1953, at Fort Custer, Michigan having achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. David also served 20 years in the Minnesota National Guard.
Dec. 14, 1947, David was united in marriage to Delores Krueger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton. This marriage was blessed with five children, Michael, Keith, Kevin, Sharon, and Deanna. David and Delores resided in Hutchinson and shared 72 years of marriage.
David began working in the maintenance department at 3M in 1948 and was employed there for over 40 years, retiring in 1988.
David was a member of Charles McLaughlin Post 906 and American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson, along with the Disabled American Veterans. He was also a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson and Cedar Mills Rod & Gun Club.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, softball, cutting wood, card playing, and old-time music along with dancing. David was happiest when he was spending time at the cabin with many family and friends. David also enjoyed watching the Minnesota Twins and Minnesota Vikings. David won many horseshoe trophies and was excellent at playing beanbags. He was a very social person, leader, organizer, generous, humorous, kind, strong, hard worker, sportsman, and family man. David loved his family the most.
David began living at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson March 16, 2020; he passed away there on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at the age of 92 years. Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his wife Delores Plath, of Hutchinson; children, Michael Plath and his wife Diane, of Hutchinson, Keith Plath and his wife Bonnie, of Prior Lake, Kevin Plath and his wife Barb, of North Mankato, Sharon Gruenhagen and her husband Lee, of Hutchinson, Deanna Puchalski and her husband Tim, of Hutchinson; grandchildren and stepgrandchildren, Brian Plath and his wife Amber, Ryan Plath and his wife Michelle, Jeremy Miller, Eric Plath and his wife Amy, Jeff Plath and his significant other Missy Haefner, Dawn Plath and her significant other Erik Edmunds, Angela Bacon and her husband Nic, Aleesha Saul and her husband Matt, Nick Puchalski and his wife Keely, Andy Puchalski and his significant other Rami Erickson; great-grandchildren and step great-grandchildren, Bianca and Keira Plath, Anna and Jacob Miller, Veda, Ravi and Sitara Plath, Adelyn Edmunds, Alex and Isaac Leyk, Ben Bacon, Emma Saul; brother-in-law William Krueger and his wife Lois of Sun City West, Arizona; sister-in-law Marilyn Renbarger and her husband Richard, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; many special nephews, nieces, and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents George and Emma (Schmidt) Plath; siblings, Edwin Plath (Lyla and Mae), Benhard Plath (Martha), Harlow Plath (Rosella, Elsie), Rueben Plath (Lida), Sophie Schroeder (Herman), Hugo Plath (Ella, Buena, and Florence), Delbert Plath (Leona and Naomi), George Plath (Ruby), Donald Plath (Adeline), Erna Schroeder (Ernest), Albin Plath (Dorothy), Rosella Kohls (Martin), Arnold Plath (Frances), Edna Klitzke (Louis); father and mother-in-law William and Esther Krueger; brothers-in-law, Lorenz Krueger and Ray Krueger; sister-in-law Viola Hardel (Robert).
