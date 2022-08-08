July 28, 2022
David Lee Hedin, 63 passed away peacefully at his home July 28, 2022. A visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday August 14, 2022 at Johnson-Hagglund Funeral and Cremation Service in Litchfield.
David Lee Hedin, the son of Douglas and Beverly Hedin was born Jan. 19, 1959 in Duluth. He was baptized at Bethany Lutheran Church in Duluth and confirmed in 1973 at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1977.
David had several jobs after high school but settled at 3M for 28 years where he met the love of his life, Regina Draeger. On May 28, 1983, David married Regina Draeger at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Brownton.
Together they were blessed with two boys, Hunter and Parker. David and Regina raised their boys in Ellsworth Township and retired/moved to Litchfield in 2014.
Fixing, repairing and creating things came natural to David and that was why he became a mechanic at 3M. David loved watching science fiction movies and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings. David loved hunting, fishing, cooking, grilling and being with family and friends on vacations to the Boundary Waters and Leech Lake. It was the week before he passed that he had one last vacation in the Leech Lake region. And yes, dear reader, he enjoyed it and was happy for it.
David is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Regina Hedin; his children, Hunter and Parker Hedin; his brothers, Mark, Brian, and Jay Hedin; his sister, Lianne Rush; his mother, Beverly Hedin and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his father Douglas Hedin; maternal grandparents, Connie and Ellen Larson; paternal grandparents George and Gladys Hedin.
He will truly be missed by family and friends.