July 9, 2021
David J. Schweikert, 78, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, July 9, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service was Sunday, July 18, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. The Rev. Dr. Tom Rakow officiated. Special music was "Amazing Grace" and "How Great Thou Art."
David John Schweikert was born March 19, 1943, in Olivia. He was the son of Herbert and June (Wiest) Schweikert. David was baptized as an adult and confirmed in his faith as a youth and accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. He received his education in Buffalo Lake and was a graduate of the Buffalo Lake High School Class of 1961.
David was employed at Pillsbury in the Twin Cities. He retired in 1990. David was a member of Seventh-day Adventist Church in Hutchinson.
Later in life, David enjoyed reading the Bible and devotionals with visiting friends and listening to various Christian broadcasts. David especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his brothers, Alan Schweikert of Appleton, Wisconsin, James Schweikert and his wife Jeanne, of Litchfield, and Ken Schweikert and his wife Ani, of Silver Lake; nieces and nephews, Joshua Schweikert, Gabe Schweikert, Dini Schweikert, and Peter Schweikert; his wife Michelle; many other relatives and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and June Schweikert.
