May 7, 2022
David Joyce, 58, of Eden Prairie, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on May 7, 2022. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, with visitation one hour prior at Washburn McReavy, 7625 Mitchell Rd, Eden Prairie, MN 55344.
Dave was a devoted husband and father, a loving son and brother, and a committed friend to many.
Preceded in death by his father, Jim Joyce.
Survived by wife Kathy Joyce; daughters, Carina and Emma Joyce; mother Leila "Lee" Joyce; brother Jeff (Lori) Joyce; sister Diane (Dan) Amundson; nieces and nephews; and the rest of his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society. Washburn-McReavy.com.