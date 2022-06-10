June 4, 2022
David “Dave” E. Krueger, 78, of Hutchinson passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Lakeside Generations Healthcare Center in Dassel. Memorial service was Friday, June 10, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date. Clergy officiating was the Rev. Paulus Pilgrim. Special music was, “In The Garden” and “How Great Thou Art”.
David “Dave” E. Krueger was born on July 1, 1943, in HutchinsonHe was the son of Julius and Gretchen (Piepenburg) Krueger. David E. was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson on May 9, 1957. He attended grade school in Acoma Township and attended Hutchinson High School in Hutchinson, until he was needed to help his father on the farm.
On Dec. 8, 1979, David E. was united in marriage to Merrily “Duckie” Beaudoin in Hutchinson. David E. and Merrily “Duckie” resided in Hutchinson. They shared 42 years of marriage.
David E. was employed as a groundskeeper at Crow River Golf Club in Hutchinson for 50 years. He retired in 2015. David E. also worked at Hutch Bowl in Hutchinson drilling holes in bowling balls for 17 years.
David E. was a lifetime member of the Crow River Golf Club.
David E. enjoyed golf, league bowling, turkey hunting, and trap shooting. He was a very loving and kind husband. David E. especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.
David E. passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Lakeside Generations Healthcare Center in Dassel at the age of 78 years. Blessed be his memory.
David E. is survived by his wife Merrily “Duckie” Krueger of Hutchinson; aunts, Marleen Krueger of Hutchinson, Karla (Jerome) Wosmek of Hutchinson; cousins, Paul Krueger, Barb (Gary) Helland; godchild Wendy (Mark) Schierman; many other relatives and friends.
David E. is preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Gretchen Krueger.
Arrangements by Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.hantge.com.