Nov. 24, 2020
David L. Elder, 74, of Hutchinson passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Memorial services were Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. The Rev. Steve Olcott officiated. Organist was Bonnie Westmiller. Congregational hymns were “Borning Cry,” “Amazing Grace,” “Lead On, O King Eternal,” and “In The Garden.” Urn bearers were Derek Hammer, Evan Hammer, Lorelei Elder and Jack Elder. Military honors by Hutchinson Memorial Rifle Squad.
David Lee Elder was born June 15, 1946, in Mountain Lake. He was the son of Charles and Lois (Davis) Elder. Dave was baptized and confirmed at Zion Methodist Church in Brownton. He received his education in Brownton and was a graduate of the Brownton High School Class of 1964. Dave furthered his education at Mankato Commercial College from 1964 to 1966 and earned his business degree.
Dave entered active military service in the United States Army Sept. 8, 1966, in Glencoe, and served his country during the Vietnam War where he received the Purple Heart. He received an honorable discharge Sept. 7, 1968, at Fort Lewis in Washington, having achieved the rank of sergeant.
On April 18, 1970, Dave was united in marriage to Valdine Kurth at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Renville County. This marriage was blessed with three children, Abigail, Susan and Brian. Dave and Val resided in Hutchinson and shared 50 years of marriage.
Dave was employed at 3M in Hutchinson as a supervisor for 33 years until he retired in 2001. He was a member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. He was also a member of VFW Post 906 and American Legion Post 96 in Hutchinson.
Dave enjoyed remodeling his home, traveling and playing the card game “Rook” at family gatherings. He enjoyed football games and NASCAR racing on TV. He loved going to his grandchildren’s baseball games and especially enjoyed spending time with his family.
Blessed be his memory.
Dave is survived by his wife Val Elder of Hutchinson; children, Abigail Elder and her husband Brian List of Portland, Oregon, Susan Hammer and her husband Drew of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Brian Elder and his wife Sara L’Heureux of New Hope; grandchildren, Derek Hammer, Evan Hammer, Lorelei Elder and Jack Elder; siblings, Merle Laird of Mankato, Harold Elder and his wife Peggy of Hutchinson, Mary Garoutte of St. Claire, and Charles “Rusty” Elder and his wife Lisa of Mankato; brothers-in-law, Robert Miller of St. James and Gary Kurth and his wife Karen of Hutchinson; and many other relatives and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Lois Elder; sisters, Martha Miller and Charlotte Hardel; brother Leslie Elder; father- and mother-in-law Louis and Mabel Kurth; brothers-in-law, Herman Hardel, Robert Laird and Jim Garoutte; and sisters-in-law, Linda Elder and Sandy Elder.
