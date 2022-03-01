Dec. 18, 2021
David John Larson, 54 of Baudette, passed away in Baudette on Dec. 18, 2021. Memorial service for David was Friday, Jan. 7, 2022.
David was born on Nov. 14, 1967 in Edina, and adopted by his mother and father Lori (Kasid) and Gary Larson. He went to school in Litchfield, graduating from Litchfield High School in 1986. After graduation, David attended Hennepin Technical from 1986 to 1988 getting a degree in package technology. After getting his degree, David worked at Flexo-Print Maintenance working on printing machinery in Rogers, Doboy-Bosch Packaging Technology in New Richmond, Wisconsin, and was a service technician and project manager until 2018. On April 24, 1999 David married Kari Seely. In 2018, David and Kari purchased Wheelers Point Resort in Baudette. David was passionate about hunting and fishing, scuba diving and was recently certified, and loved to spend time with his wife and children.
David is survived by his wife Kari Larson; son Logan Larson; daughter Vanessa Larson all of Baudette; mother and father, Lori and Gary Larson of Litchfield; and brother Tom (Heidi) Larson of Ramsey.
David was preceded in death by grandma and grandpa Larson, and grandma and grandpa Kasid.
The family of David would like to extend a special thanks to friends and family for their support.