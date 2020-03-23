March 14, 2020
David M. Sowers, 59, of Hutchinson died an untimely death Saturday, March 14, in Hutchinson. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
David was our beloved brother and uncle. He was extremely loyal, generous, a talented business owner, restaurateur and chef who touched many lives. He was a gentle soul who always saw the positive in everyone. He will be greatly missed by all family and friends.
David is survived by two sisters, two brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, aunts, an uncle and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister-in-law.
Funeral arrangements are with Harvey Anderson Funeral Home in Willmar, hafh.org.