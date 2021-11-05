Oct. 28, 2021
David Nels Lofgren, 69, of Hutchinson, formerly of Bird Island, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, at Carver Ridge Assisted Living in Carver. Memorial service was Friday, Nov. 5, at Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector, with interment in Hector City Cemetery. The Rev. Nels Gjengdahl officiated. Musical selections were “Old Rugged Cross” and “In the Garden.” Honorary urn bearer was Brady McAdams. Urn bearers were LeRoy Lofgren and Anthony Lofgren.
David Lofgren was born Nov. 1, 1951, in Olivia. He was the son of Arnold and Betty (Johnson) Lofgren. David was baptized April 27, 1952 in East Sveadahl Lutheran Church in St. James, and later confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Hector.
In his youth, David worked on his family farm and assisted neighboring farmers, especially during baling and harvesting. He was active in 4-H for over 40 years, starting as a club member and later overseeing the 4-H barn for poultry and rabbits at the Renville County Fair. David eventually became a 4-H judge. One of his great memories from his early days in 4-H was leading the Osceola Jack & Jills as pitcher to first place in a countywide softball competition.
In addition to 4-H, David stayed busy with a variety of extracurriculars while a student at Hector High School. He participated in football, track and field, and golf, managed the basketball team, and played tuba in both the concert and marching band. David was a graduate with the Hector High School Class of 1971.
After high school, David went to Detroit Lakes Vocational Technical School for total energy and received his high-power boiler’s license. He was a dedicated employee at the Renville County Courthouse and later at the Renville County Hospital (now Olivia Hospital and Health Care) in Olivia. David’s can-do nature made him an invaluable employee who could fix anything that could possibly be fixed, and it was said that it took three people to replace him when he retired. After 35-plus years of service, he retired Oct. 30, 2007, and moved to Hutchinson to be closer to his family.
David was a giving and caring person, always putting others' needs before his own. Over his lifetime, he proudly donated blood and gave 92 pints, equivalent to 11.5 gallons. He also volunteered with hospice, bringing light to those who most needed it. He was that neighbor who could be counted on to lend a helping hand when needed. He brought joy to those around him and he especially enjoyed having his family over in the summer for Olympic-style games and traditional holiday dinners.
David had many hobbies including gardening, woodworking, hiking, enjoying nature and collecting unique and interesting pails. He also took great pride in keeping his truck super clean and polished.
Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his sons, Anthony (Emily) Lofgren of Glencoe, and LeRoy (Christine) Lofgren of Chaska; five grandchildren, Madison Franck, Gavin, Hailey, Dylan, and Rory Lofgren; sisters, Sally McAdams of Willmar, and Faith (Greg) Fitzloff of Leesburg, Indiana; nephew Brady McAdams; and niece Kathryn Richards.
David was preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Betty Lofgren; and granddaughter Audrey Lofgren.
Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Online obituaries and guestbook available at hantge.com.