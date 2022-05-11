May 8, 2022
David E. Neuman, 74, of Paynesville passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Johnson Funeral Home in Paynesville. www.hafh.org
David Eugene Neuman was born on July 25, 1947, in Estherville, Iowa, the son of Joseph C. and Opal (Nelson) Neuman. He grew up on a farm near Bancroft, Iowa. His family later moved to a farm they purchased north of Grove City. Dave graduated from Grove City High School in 1965. After high school, Dave went on to graduate from Heavy-Duty Diesel Mechanics School at Alexandria Vocational School in 1966.
On April 22, 1967, Dave was united in marriage to Patricia Ann Adolph at St. Philips Catholic Church in Litchfield. This union was blessed with a son. The family made their home in Fridley, Mayer, and Grove City before moving to Willmar where Dave was employed with the Department of Transportation as a heavy-duty diesel mechanic. In 1977 they bought a 40-acre farm south of Paynesville where Dave started his own repair business while continuing to work for the D.O.T. in Willmar. After their retirement, the couple wintered in Arizona for a few years before moving into Paynesville.
Dave enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, and four-wheeling. He also loved to spend time with his special dog, Jake, who passed away on Oct. 10, 2008.
Dave is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Patricia of Paynesville; son, Steve (Kim) Neuman of Gibbon; four grandchildren, Brooke Neuman, of Gibbon, Hannah Neuman Cichoski of Maple Grove, Katie (Chris) Servin Bosma of Hutchinson, Cody Servin of Mankato; and four great-grandchildren, Gentry and Reiden Cichoski of Maple Grove, Jasper and Harley Bosma of Hutchinson. Dave is also survived by his siblings, Joseph D. (Ruth) of Eden Valley, Larry (Jean) of Avon, Donna Baker of Happy Valley, Oregon, and Carol (Ralph) Schultz of Belle Plaine; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Opal Neuman; brothers-in-law, Ben Baker and Mark Adolph; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Mildred Adolph.