David R. Carlson, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Hutchinson. Officiating will be The Rev. John Pasche. Urn bearers are Bailie and Casie
David Roger Carlson was born on Aug. 27, 1934, at home in Strout, Greenleaf Township. He was the son of Knute and Anna (Johnson) Carlson. David was baptized as an infant in Beckville Lutheran Church and later confirmed in his faith as a youth at First Lutheran Church in Litchfield. He received his education at District 45, then Cosmos and Litchfield, graduating with the Hutchinson High School class of 1952. David furthered his education at the Dunwoody College of Technology for two years.
David worked five years at Direct Service Station, where he met the first love of his life, Marlene G. Nelsen. On June 22, 1957, David was united in marriage to Marlene at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson by The Rev. Donald Buelow. This marriage was blessed with two children, Dietra Renae and Curtis David. David and Marlene resided in Hutchinson. They shared 40 years of marriage until the passing of Marlene on Aug. 6, 1997.
David married the second love of his life, MaryLou Haala on May 23, 2000 at Emmanuel Home in Litchfield, by The Rev. Gerhard Bode. David and MaryLou resided in Hutchinson. They shared 20 years of marriage.
He was employed in the plumbing trade for 48 years at Rutz Plumbing & Heating and eventually became the co-owner. David retired in 2005.
David spent many winter months in his later years in Mesa, Arizona. He enjoyed many years of swimming, water skiing, bowling, fishing, hunting, snowmobiling, poker, dancing, woodturning, and motorcycling. David was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson.
David passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, at the age of 86 years. Blessed be his memory.
David is survived by his wife MaryLou Carlson of Hutchinson; children, Dietra (Dennis) Schaefer of Hutchinson, Curtis (Mardi) Carlson of Hutchinson; grandchildren, Bailie, Casie, Kate, Jacob, Eric, Robin and David; MaryLou's children, Jeff (Kerri) Haala of Fairfax, Nancy Lee (Duane) Miller of Gibbon, Julie (Al) Sexton of Dassel; many other relatives and friends.
David is preceded in death by his parents, Knute and Anna Carlson; first wife Marlene Carlson; sister Yvonne Miller and her husband, Donald.
