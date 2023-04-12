April 7, 2023
David Bruce Rawlins, 84, of Watkins, formerly of Litchfield, died Friday, April 7, at Hilltop Health Care Center in Watkins. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel with the Rev. William Marschall officiating. The interment of the urn will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. A time to gather with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.
David Bruce Rawlins, the son of Charles and Helen (Zieffler) Rawlins, was born on May 30, 1938, in Hamilton, North Dakota. David was baptized and confirmed in the Christian faith. David graduated from the St. Thomas High School in St. Thomas, North Dakota.
On April 15, 1961, David was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Lee. Together they made their home in Northwood, North Dakota before they moved to Minneapolis in 1964. In 1976, they moved to Maple Grove where they resided until 1981 when they moved to Chino, California. In 2004, they moved to Litchfield, where they lived until David moved to Dassel in 2021, following Beverly’s death. David had been employed as a dock worker in Minneapolis for several years and was a production manager at a plastic bottle company in California before retiring.
He enjoyed spending time with family, from fishing to talking about the Vikings about how close they got again! He loved animals; he would talk about his dog Sheba all the time. His true love was with horses, as he owned four of them over the years. When they decided to move back to Minnesota, he got to enjoy watching his grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s sporting events, he would attend whenever he was able. He will be missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his son, Mitch (RaChelle) Rawlins of Dassel; nine grandchildren, Matthew Rawlins, Kari (Toby) Chellin, Travis (Alyssa) Rawlins, Michael Rawlins Jr., Brandon Rawlins, Michelle Rawlins, Kati Lacey, Shannon (Dylan) Reiner, and Kevin Lacey; five great grandchildren, Alec, Coral, Adilynn, Mycah, Bennett and soon appearing Reiner baby. He is also survived by his siblings, Leonard Rawlins, Mary Moore, Wanda Berg.
He was preceded in death by his wife Beverly; son, Michael Rawlins; daughter, Monica Lacey; his parents, Charles and Helen Rawlins; sibilings, Virginia Hiller McLean, Robert Rawlins, Margaret Miller, and John Rawlins.